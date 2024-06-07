Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of a specialist Lancashire training provider has issued a strong message as it celebrates 20 years of helping young people.

PHX, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, offers training courses and functional skills from its eight sites across Lancashire and Cumbria.

PHX Training in Lancashire has recently celebrated 20 years of helping young people develop their skill set.

With its headquarters in Preston, PHX Training is celebrating its 20-year anniversary as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need.

Having supported over 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications, Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training said: “We will continue our work and won’t let you down.

“PHX has come a long way in the last twenty years, we have expanded our presence and supported a record number of individuals who are looking to improve their knowledge and build successful futures.”

She added: “We hope to continue our vital work for the next 20 years and beyond, but we want to express a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us and to every single learner who came to us for support.”

PHX supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

The business was established in 2004 by husband and wife Dan and Jayne Scott, who opened the first office in Barrow with ambitions to meet the emerging skills gap throughout the North West of England.

It quickly blossomed, becoming one of the most friendly and effective training guides in the region and a place for local people looking to unlock their potential and access resources to support career development.

This includes career coaching, workshops and mentoring in areas such as financial management, Maths and English, customer service, business support, IT and tech and leadership skills.

As well as individuals, PHX also works with partners as a prime and a sub-contractor which allows it to further invest in its local communities.

The company has built up partnerships with a range of organisations including Blackpool, Cumbria and Lancashire Councils, the Education and Skills Funding Agency, the Department for Work and Pensions and the National Careers Service.

Through these partnerships, it has delivered a number of contracts including Multiply, a free maths course, delivered in partnership with Lancashire, Cumbria and Blackpool Councils and AEB, a functional skills training course delivered in partnership with Cumbria Council and Newcastle College Group.

Recently the firm was awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation which credited the hard work the organisation does each year to develop its staff and company culture.