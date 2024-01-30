Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you're a fan of cult sitcom Phoenix Nights you're in for a treat - nearly 30 original props from the show go under the hammer this week.

In all there are 27 lots up for auction, including ash trays, beers mats, posters, banners and plaques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy, starring Peter Kay and a cast of North West comedians and character actors, ran for two seasons on Channel 4 over 2001 and 2002.

And although it ended more than 20 years ago, fans regularly quote some of their favourite funny lines which live long in the memory.

The show was based around the staff who worked at a Bolton working men's club, The Phoenix Club, and some of the amateur entertainers who attended the club's talent show.

Peter Kay as Phoenix Nights' Brian Potter

Anoter of the phoenix Nights items up for auction. photo: Warren and Wignall

Peter Kay memorably played the main character, wheelchair-bound club boss Brian Potter, and the show also featured Paddy McGuiness, Dave Spikey and Ted Robbins as Brian's arch nemesis, villainous Den Perry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now fans who have watched the show again and again can get their hands on precious momentos, which became available for auction after they were discovered in a storage unit.

A huge billboard from the show, which advisers drivers to 'turn right and pull off into paradise' is expected to be one of the top sellers, with ab estmiated price of between £200 and £300. The auction begins on Wednesday (January 31) from 10am - including online - at Leyland auction house Warren and Wignall. Rob Sweeney, auction house boss, said: "There's been a huge amount of interest.

"Phoenix Nights was typical Northern humour, really, me and my mates always watched it and you could always relate to it.