A petition hs been launched in an attempt to try and safeguard a Kirkham care home and day centre which is one of several now under review at County Hall.

And there is to be a banner-waving protest outside Milbanke Care Home and Day Centre from 10.30am on Saturday.

Concerns were first raised weeks ago when Lancashire County Counil launched a public consultation to gather views on future of its in-house adult social care services.

The consultation follows the County Hall Council Cabinet’s decision to initiate a strategic review of services for older people and adults with disabilities, which it says will focus on ensuring high-quality care that is sustainable and meets the changing needs of residents.

However, controversially the proposals have identified ten services which are being looked at for potential “reprovision” -a term used by the council which can directly mean replacement, being considered due to services deemed outdated and requiring significant investment to bring to a reasonable standard.

Amomg those feared to be at risk is Millbanks.

Kirkham Town Council and Andrew Snowden MP have launched a joint petition calling on Lancashire County Council to keep Milbanke Care Home and Day Centre open.

The campaigners say: “Milbanke has been a trusted and much-loved part of the Kirkham community for generations, providing care, comfort, and support to local residents and their families.

“This petition gives local people the chance to show their support and ask for clear reassurance about Milbanke’s future.

“Please add your name below to show your support and help protect this valued local service.”

Among the campaigners is Kirkham man Adam Brierley, who said: “My sister works at one of the other centres under threat, at Colne, and the community response there has been huge.

“I thought we could do the same in Kirkham. I saw for myself how upset staff and relatives have been. One woman told me how the day centre was a vital lifeline for her mum. We have to do something.”

Cllr Graham Dalton, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "This consultation is a really important opportunity for service users, families, staff, communities and stakeholders to share their views and help shape the future of adult social care in our county.

"We do understand that this is an unsettling time for residents, their families and staff at these sites while this review takes place. For that reason we have pledged to handle the process with compassion, respect, and transparency.

"I would also like to make it clear that no decisions have been made about the future of any of these services.”

To look at the petition, visit: tinyurl.com/SaveMilbanke