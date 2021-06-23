Person treated for smoke inhalation following fire at commercial garage in Blackburn
One person was given first aid treatment following a fire at a commercial garage in Blackburn today (June 23).
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 2:34 pm
Four fire engines from Blackburn, Darwen and Hyndburn - as well as an aerial ladder platform - were called to the scene in Canterbury Street at around 11.25am.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used two water jets and one ground monitor to extinguish the flames.
One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene.
