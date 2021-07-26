Person taken to hospital after flat fire in Preston
One person was rescued from a flat in Preston after a fire broke out this morning (July 26).
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Eldon Street shortly before 2.40am.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one person from the second floor flat before using one hose reel to douse the flames.
The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering from smoke inhalation.
