Person taken to hospital after flat fire in Preston

One person was rescued from a flat in Preston after a fire broke out this morning (July 26).

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:00 pm

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Eldon Street shortly before 2.40am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one person from the second floor flat before using one hose reel to douse the flames.

The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Eldon Street.
