Person taken to hospital after being trapped in car following a crash on Moss Hey Lane

A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Preston yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 22).

By Aimee Seddon
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 7:36am

Two fire engines from Tarleton and Penwortham attended a road traffic collision on Moss Hey Lane in Mere Brow just after 7pm.

Firefighters gained access to one vehicle to release one casualty, who was then conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

