Person hit by train near Freshfield as rail services cancelled and delayed

Police and paramedics were called to reports a person had been hit by a train in the Freshfields area at around 8.30pm yesterday (September 16).

Services were suspended on the Southport and Hunts Cross Line following the incident.

Merseyrail worked to accommodate all affected passengers as services were suspended, with rail replacement buses requested by the travel provider.

Services have since returned to normal.

A spokesman for Merseyrail said: "Due to a person sadly being hit by a train in the Freshfield area, services on the Southport line are disrupted.

"Trains to Southport will terminate at and start back from Hall Road.

"A rail replacement bus service is in operation between Hall Road-Southport in both directions.

"If you have been affected by today's incident you may be entitled to a refund or compensation. Please visit bit.ly/3iU4buu for further information."

