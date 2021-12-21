The site, located on Charnock Richard Motorway Service, Southbound, Mill Lane, was given the score on Wednesday, November 10 after Chorley Council carried out an inspection.

The report showed that major improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. This included having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Major improvement was also necessary in the management of food safety and that systems of checks were in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

'Urgent Improvement Necessary' is required by the popular coffee francise on Charnock Richard Southbound, Chorley.

It also stipulated that improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Previous to this inspection, the popular coffee franchise which also sells food, boasted a rating of five stars.

Councillor Bev Murray, Executive Member for Early Intervention at Chorley Council, said: “In November, after being alerted to potential food safety concerns, an Environmental Health Officer visited the premises and conducted a full inspection.

“Following recommendations made by the officer at the time of the inspection, the business volunteered to close in order to take appropriate measures to deal with the issues identified. The issues were addressed, allowing the premises to reopen subject to a future visit to ensure ongoing compliance."

Starbuck's on Charnock Richard Southbound in Chorley received a hygiene rating of 0 by Chorley Council last month.

She added: "The Food Hygiene score was therefore reflected following this inspection and this will remain in place until the next programmed inspection is completed. However, we can confirm an interim visit shows the required improvements have been achieved and maintained.”