YouTube star DanTDM unveils his waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Online gaming star DanTDM visited the resort yesterday for the unveiling arriving by helicopter on the beach in the resort.

He is followed by millions around the world and he came face-to-face with his figure at the Promenade attraction – the first time he has ever been immortalised as a waxwork.

Best known for his online video game commentaries, DanTDM – real name Daniel Robert Middleton – boasts more than 25 million YouTube subscribers and has racked up around 18 billion video views to date.

Can you tell which is the real DanTDM?

It was created after DanTDM 'superfan' Scarlett, whose mum Trudie Knowles is guest experience manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, pitched the idea.

Speaking after his ‘introduction’ to his waxwork, Dan said: "It's a real honour to have been chosen to have a Madame Tussauds waxwork made of me. I still can't quite believe it. And coming face to face with myself, in a replica of my office too, was incredible.

“I really hope people have fun hanging out with me in there, it's unreal how realistic it all is. The team of artists who do this for a living are so talented.”

His waxwork took around 800 hours to create, with experts in hair, makeup and sculpting all lending their skills to perfect the figure.

Coming face-to-face with his own waxwork

Each figure is sculpted using around 150kg of clay, with an average of 25 individual artists working on just one figure and approximately 75 hours of hand painting.

Dan’s online video channels include commentaries on popular video games such as Minecraft, Roblox and Pokemon, winning over his masses of fans thanks to his witty and informative content.

In addition to his YouTube superstar status, Dan is an accomplished author, having created his graphic novel, Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal in 2016, while he has also voiced characters in animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet and Netflix series Skylanders Academy.

Helping Dan to arrive in Blackpool in style was helicopter operator HeliSpeed.

Dan arrived by helicopter on Blackpool beach

Operations director Gemma Walker said: “We are delighted to help support the internationally recognised Madame Tussauds unveiling of the new waxwork of DanTDM.”

Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome our newest famous face, DanTDM, to Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

“There’s an incredibly diverse mix of celebrities here and Dan’s figure is just one example of how we’re constantly updating our celebrity rollcall, ensuring there’s something here for the whole family to enjoy.

“We know that Dan is extremely popular with gaming fans, so we’re really looking forward to unveiling his waxwork figure to his huge following and allowing them to get that all important selfie. And we have even recreated his famous office! We are sure he will be massively popular here in Blackpool.”

he said it was a real honour to have a waxwork at Blackpool