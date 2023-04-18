News you can trust since 1886
You're not really from Leyland if you haven't done most of these 10 things

If you grew up in Leyland a lot of these things will be very familiar.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

From knowing at least 100 people who worked at Leyland Motors to queueing at Robinson’s Ice Cream, these are, according to you, the things that define someone who is truly from Leyland.

So according to the people who know, you're not really from Leyland if you haven't…

We've compiled a list of things that only people truly from Leyland have done

1. Photo Neil Cross; South Ribble General Views - Leyland North - Hough Lane

If you didn't work their yourself, you certainly knew someone who did. The kings of local industry.

2. Worked at Leyland Motors/Trucks

People will happily queue down the street to get their fix here

3. Got a sandwich from Chicken Barbeque

Anyone? If you're in a local Facebook group you're only a day away from that question being asked.

4. Asked what's happening with the Berry's houses

