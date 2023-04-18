You're not really from Leyland if you haven't done most of these 10 things

If you grew up in Leyland a lot of these things will be very familiar.
From knowing at least 100 people who worked at Leyland Motors to queueing at Robinson’s Ice Cream, these are, according to you, the things that define someone who is truly from Leyland.
So according to the people who know, you're not really from Leyland if you haven't…
We've compiled a list of things that only people truly from Leyland have done Photo: Neil Cross
2. Worked at Leyland Motors/Trucks
If you didn't work their yourself, you certainly knew someone who did. The kings of local industry. Photo: from file
3. Got a sandwich from Chicken Barbeque
People will happily queue down the street to get their fix here Photo: Google
4. Asked what's happening with the Berry's houses
Anyone? If you're in a local Facebook group you're only a day away from that question being asked. Photo: Google