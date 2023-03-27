News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
56 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
2 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

You're not really from Chorley if you haven't done most of these 10 things

If you grew up in Chorley a lot of these things will be very familiar.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST

From a lost night in Applejax to heading down to the markets, there’s plenty of things that only people truly from Chorley have done.

So according to the people who know, you're not really from Chorley if you haven't…

We've compiled a list of things that prove if you're really from Chorley

1. Home sweet home

We've compiled a list of things that prove if you're really from Chorley Photo: KEVIN MCGUINNESS

Photo Sales
The journey to or from the popular boozer could be precarious - especially if alcohol was involved.

2. Had a mishap going to or from the Swan

The journey to or from the popular boozer could be precarious - especially if alcohol was involved. Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
A Chorley institution. We can't repeat most of the things you said about going to Applejax but surely everyone from Chorley has spent at least one hazy night here?

3. Lost a night or 12 in Applejax

A Chorley institution. We can't repeat most of the things you said about going to Applejax but surely everyone from Chorley has spent at least one hazy night here? Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Full of characters and loads of great stuff to head home with. The beating heart of the town centre.

4. Bought something from the legends at Chorley Markets

Full of characters and loads of great stuff to head home with. The beating heart of the town centre. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Chorley