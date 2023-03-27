You're not really from Chorley if you haven't done most of these 10 things

If you grew up in Chorley a lot of these things will be very familiar.
From a lost night in Applejax to heading down to the markets, there’s plenty of things that only people truly from Chorley have done.
So according to the people who know, you're not really from Chorley if you haven't…
1. Home sweet home
We've compiled a list of things that prove if you're really from Chorley Photo: KEVIN MCGUINNESS
2. Had a mishap going to or from the Swan
The journey to or from the popular boozer could be precarious - especially if alcohol was involved. Photo: Donna Clifford
3. Lost a night or 12 in Applejax
A Chorley institution. We can't repeat most of the things you said about going to Applejax but surely everyone from Chorley has spent at least one hazy night here? Photo: Donna Clifford
4. Bought something from the legends at Chorley Markets
Full of characters and loads of great stuff to head home with. The beating heart of the town centre. Photo: Neil Cross