Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do this week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston

Preston's Market Canopy celebrates its 15th birthday next week | Google Maps

First up in Preston, an 150 year anniversary celebration of the Preston’s Market Canopy is on between Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.

Running between 11:00 and 3:00pm each day, visitors to Preston Market’s celebration can expect traditional characters such as Victorian strong men, penny-farthing-riding policeman along with live performances and family-friendly activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special heritage tour will also offer insights into the markets rich history whilst a curated display - developed in collaboration with a history student from the University of Lancashire will showcase the markets' story through the decades.

Presotn will mark Victory Over Japan Day (VJ Day) next weekend | Preston City Council

Also in Preston, a day of celebrations will take place on Saturday, August 16 to mark Victory Over Japan Day.

As well as a parade, expect performances, workshops and vintage music that will transport you back in time with songs from the wartime period.

Running between 10am and 1:00pm, the event is free and takes place on the Flag Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers urge residents not to miss this opportunity to pay tribute to the heroes of World War Two and celebrate 80 years of courage, sacrifice, and resilience.

Chorley

Heskin Hall will host its Monthly Classic Car Rally next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, the Monthly Classic Car Rally at Heskin Hall returns on Sunday, August 17.

Running between 10:30 am and 3:00pm, all types of classic vehicles are welcome at the rally and there is a prize for the winner.

It costs £3 to enter the competition but the event is free for those visiting to just look around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool

The Wind in The Willows full cast | Blackpool Grand

Over on the Fylde Coast,The Wind in the Willows is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Thursday, August 14 and Sunday, August 17.

Presented by the theatre’s pressionaly presented Summer Youth Production, expect a riotous musical comedy full of humour and wit, a gorgeous, soaring score, and heart-warming lessons of friendship – the perfect fit for family audiences everywhere.

The Wind in The Willows musical is based on Kenneth Grahame’s beloved tale of animal friends and riverbank neighbours Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger; with a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and songs by Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Lytham

Lytham’s 1940s Weekend is back for 2025 | Event poster

Finally, Lytham’s 1940s Weekend returns to Lytham Green between Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the two days, Lytham relives the 1940s wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing, weapons displays, historic vehicles, military charities, vintage traders and more.

Running between 10:00am and 5:00pm each day, the event is free but a parking charge of £10 per car applies.

You can also see our guide to all the shows that will be on across Lancashire this month here.