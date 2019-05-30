Your chance to dance with a Strictly Come Dancing star in Lancaster

Fancy a chance to dance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff?

Then she’s in Lancaster on Sunday June 23.

Professional dancer, choreographer and tutor Kristina will be leading a workshop day in ballroom and Latin dance for children and adults at the Laura Sandham School of Dance studio in The Storey in Meeting House Lane.

Russian-born Kristina starred in eight series of BBC1’s Strictly until 2015 and last winter created the dance production Dance to the Music about the evolution of dance, which toured the country.

She is proud to have competed in the World Exhibition at Blackpool Dance Festival and also the British Open Professional Latin Championships, also in Blackpool.

Kristina has a daughter, Mila, aged two, who is already taking dance classes and following in her mother’s footsteps.

Girls, boys, women and men with or without dance experience can apply for sessions of 45 or 90 minutes. You can be on your own or bring a partner.

Classes will be for youngsters aged from four to seven, eight to 11, 12 and over and adults.

Kristina is patron of the charity The Dot Com Foundation, which helps children deal with risky situations.

For further information, ring Laura on 07876 794205. For times, prices and bookings via Eventbrite contact ecs.page.link/yWR63.