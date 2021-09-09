Young Preston mum caught on video LITERALLY kicking man out of shop after altercation

In CCTV footage taken from a convenience store in New Hall Lane, the young woman suddenly spins round and performs a powerful martial arts-style flying kick on the man - sending him sprawling into the street outside - before casually closing the shop door behind him.

The tough young mum said the man had been making 'indecent remarks' to her when she was waiting to be served, which she reported to staff.

But when the man allegedly made further remarks, she decided to take action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In CCTV footage taken from a convenience store in New Hall Lane, the young woman suddenly spins round and performs a powerful martial arts-style flying kick on the man - sending him sprawling into the street outside - before casually closing the shop door behind him

After warning him to stop talking to her, the woman spins effortlessly around and kicks the man square in the stomach, sending him reeling out of the shop and onto the pavement.

"I gave him a kind warning and he carried on, so it's his own fault if you ask me," said the woman.

The shop has been approached for comment.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

The woman spins effortlessly around and kicks the man square in the stomach

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

The power of the young mum's karate kick sends the man reeling out of the shop and onto the pavement outside