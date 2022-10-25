Nathan Roskell, who was known as Big Nath, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on his ward on November 14 2021.

The young groundworker had been admitted to the hospital on October 28 in 2021, with intense bladder pain and weight loss caused by his use of the drug.

The inquest, conducted by Victoria Davies, assistant coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, heard that some opportunities at the hospital to deal with his complex needs were missed as his condition deteriorated, although changes had since been implemented.

Nathan Roskell died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Image: GoFundMe

But Nathan’s bereaved dad Neil Roskell, of Preesall, said: "It’s no good saying now what should be done.

"He came to the hospital for help and didn’t come out.

"A lot has been missed by the medical profession.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Nathan’s heart stopped because of lethal amounts of potassium in his body, caused by the massive damage to his kidneys, as well as his bladder and liver, by prolonged and recent ketamine use.

His official cause of death was acute kidney injury caused by his use of the drug.

The inquest heard that because Nathan had also tested positive for asymptomatic Covid-19, he ended up on a ward for elderly Covid patients, Ward 25.

