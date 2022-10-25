Young Preesall man Nathan Roskell tragically died of effects of ketamine use, inquest hears
A motor sports fan from Preesall died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital aged just 22 from the little known side effects of ketamine use, an inquest heard.
Nathan Roskell, who was known as Big Nath, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on his ward on November 14 2021.
The young groundworker had been admitted to the hospital on October 28 in 2021, with intense bladder pain and weight loss caused by his use of the drug.
The inquest, conducted by Victoria Davies, assistant coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, heard that some opportunities at the hospital to deal with his complex needs were missed as his condition deteriorated, although changes had since been implemented.
But Nathan’s bereaved dad Neil Roskell, of Preesall, said: "It’s no good saying now what should be done.
"He came to the hospital for help and didn’t come out.
"A lot has been missed by the medical profession.”
Nathan’s heart stopped because of lethal amounts of potassium in his body, caused by the massive damage to his kidneys, as well as his bladder and liver, by prolonged and recent ketamine use.
His official cause of death was acute kidney injury caused by his use of the drug.
The inquest heard that because Nathan had also tested positive for asymptomatic Covid-19, he ended up on a ward for elderly Covid patients, Ward 25.
But staff there were under huge pressure at the height of the pandemic and found if difficult to deal with the young patient, who was not always cooperative and would sometimes leave the ward to obtain ketamine to deal with his agonising pain, against advice but with staff unable to stop him.