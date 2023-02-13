Tom Evans, 23, a student on the Morecambe Prince’s Trust team, scooped the Watches of Switzerland Group Young Change Maker Award after turning his life around and continuing to give back to the community through his job as a support worker and volunteering. The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community. At the time he was living in supported housing, having recently completed a drug rehabilitation programme, when he joined Team – a 12-week personal development course with The Prince’s Trust delivered by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. After the programme he worked to help others overcome addiction and homelessness in his role as a support worker.

Tom, who now works in a similar role in a children’s home providing advice, assistance and support to young people whilst also balancing volunteering commitments and studying at college, said: “A massive part of what motivates me now is wanting to help others who’ve had the same experiences as me to achieve what I have. It’s great seeing people make changes because of the advice I now give. Before finding out about The Prince’s Trust I was addicted to Class A drugs and prescription medication, and things spiralled to a point where I got drawn into County Lines activity. When I started The Trust’s Team programme, although I’d finished my rehabilitation programme, I still found it difficult to trust other people or even myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Evans, 23, a student on the Morecambe Prince’s Trust team, scooped the Watches of Switzerland Group Young Change Maker Award after turning his life around and continuing to give back to the community through his job as a support worker and volunteering

“The Prince’s Trust helped me to see that I could be a leader. I took a few of the lads who were taking part in team under my wing, as I could see they were starting to follow the same path I’d been down. The residential week of the programme in particular was really good for us all. We went up to stay at the Lake District for a few days. I’d always enjoyed outdoor activities before my drug addiction, so getting back into hiking and climbing was really good for me. Team helped me commit to things and believe in myself a bit more.”

As part of the Team programme, young people are encouraged to develop their employment skills through a two-week work experience. Tom completed his at a local homeless support charity, where he continues to volunteer. He also volunteers with Lancashire police to help educate their staff on County Lines from a young person’s perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On winning the Watches of Switzerland Group Young Change Maker Award, he added: “I am immensely thankful to The Prince’s Trust and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for all the support that they’ve given me. They helped me along on the journey of finding my true self I had already started to embark on and helped me realise that I am a natural leader. It is my honour to accept the England Young Change Maker Award.”

Philippa Jackson, HRD, Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “Tom is a very well deserving winner and a true inspiration for so many young people.”