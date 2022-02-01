Young Burnley police officer battling cancer set for dream honeymoon after Valentine's Day wedding thanks to caring colleagues
A Burnley police officer, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is preparing to tie the knot with her fiance on Valentine's Day.
And around 15 colleagues of Louise Clegg will complete a 30 mile walk tomorrow to help raise cash towards a honeymoon for the couple.
The workmates will set off from Burnley Police Station at 6am and will walk to expect to Witton Park in Preston with a stop off at Accrington Police Station.
Brave Louise, who is just 29 and mum to two-year-old Toby, was diagnosed with cancer in September. She has undergone intensive chemotherapy and is looking forward to walking down the aisle in the Ribble Valley on the most romantic day of the year.
The money raised will go towards a honeymoon once Louise has finished chemotherapy.
Louise and Ben, who is also a police officer, live in Preston but both are based in Burnley.
Colleague Lydia Hirst said: "Louise is doing really well and we just wanted to do something special for her and Ben."
A gofundme account set up has already raised £1,970. If you would like to make a donation please click HERE