Young Burnley mum's bid to raise £200,000 to buy perfect home for her severely disabled son (five)

Laura Stinton launched the £200,000 campaign after being told during an occupational therapist inspection that the home she lives in now, a mid terraced property in Burnley, is not suitable for the amount of adaptations needed to cater for her son Henry's complex needs and she would have to move.

Laura bought the home herself six years ago so the news was a devastating blow, especially as she cannot afford to buy the property she needs.

Laura, who is now 29, said: "I love my house and feel proud I was able to buy it myself without help from anyone when I was just 23.

Devoted mum Laura Stinton with her son Henry, now five, who is severely disabled after he was born six weeks early

"But it is not possible to live here long term because of the volume of equipment and medication Henry needs.

"I have been forced to sell furniture to make room for some of the equipment. Ideally we need a bungalow with plenty of outdoor space."

If she reaches the target Laura hopes to use £150,000 to buy the property and the remaining money will go on the adaptations. She will also be able to put the small amount of equity from the sale of her own home towards the deposit for the new house.

Henry, who turns six in October, suffers from a raft of conditions including stage five quadriplegic cerebral palsy which means he is unable to sit up or hold his head up unaided. He is also registered blind and brain damaged.

Laura was 23 when she gave birth to her baby son Henry who weighed just over 2lbs

He spent the first six weeks of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit at Burnley General Hospital and has undergone major surgery on his airways.

Single parent Laura, who attended the former Gawthorpe High School in Padiham, made the decision to give up her job as a self employed barber to become Henry's full time carer two years ago.

She said: "Due to the number of hospital appointments Henry has and also the difficulty in finding someone who can take care of Henry the only option for me was to stop working."

Laura hopes she may be able to resume her career soon though as Henry has started going to Holly Grove School in Burnley where he is settling in well at the moment.

Laura says that her son Henry is a real 'cheeky chappie'

She added: "Henry really is a little love and the cheekiest chappy ever and he knows when he is being cheeky.

"People ask me how I cope and I must admit there are times when it has been tough, especially through covid, but he is my son and I want to do the very best I can for Henry to give him the best quality of life possible."

Laura has run a series of raffles, auctions and car boot sales and she has managed to raise £5,700 so far.