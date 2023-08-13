News you can trust since 1886
Yet more amazing photos of Blackpool Air Show 2023

Excitement was literally in the air as thousands of spectators enjoyed the amazing sights of Blackpool Air Show when the hugely popular event returned this weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 19:47 BST

Enthralled crowds packed the promenade to watch the aerial spectacle, staged over the two days (Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13).

Although the weather was a little inclement on both mornings, the sun came out just in time to helm make the event a huge success.

A packed programme saw the famous Red Arrows display team open the afternoon on both days, with a magnificent demonstration of air wizardry.

The featured thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers.

There were also displays by the Red Devils parachute team.

The show drew to an impressive finale this afternoon (Sunday) with the Ravens followed by the Typhoons to end the show at 5.24pm.

More pictures to follow.

The Red Arrows during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray.

1. Blackpool Air Show 2023

The Red Arrows during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray. Photo: Paul Gray

A Typhoon jet soars through the air during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray

2. air show 3.jpg

A Typhoon jet soars through the air during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray Photo: Paul Gray

A Red Arrow jet during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray

3. air show 2.jpg

A Red Arrow jet during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray Photo: Paul Gray

Typhoon over the Irish Sea, with a rainbow. Photo: The Three Mouseketeers UK

4. Blackpool Air Show 2023

Typhoon over the Irish Sea, with a rainbow. Photo: The Three Mouseketeers UK Photo: The Three Mousketeers

