The footage, obtained by the Post, shows 21 drivers unable to tell their left from their right by breaking the new laws and ignoring the new road layout on Chapel Brow.

Despite a clearly-marked sign saying ‘Turn Left’ painted on the road, some motorists decide to throw caution to the traffic system by turning right.

In November, a six-week closure between Golden Hill Lane and Hough Lane/Churchill Way was part of a safety scheme to redesign the road layout in a bid to prevent collisions between cyclists and drivers.

'Turn Left' - Video footage shows 21 motorists caught in just 90 minutes ignoring the new road layout in Leyland

Lancashire County Council said at the time it was concerned with the “high record of injury-causing collisions" involving drivers turning right from Chapel Brow and colliding with cyclists travelling downhill from Station Brow to Golden Hill Lane.

The council decided to turn Chapel Brow into a two-way road – for just over half its length – between the Hough Lane roundabout and the junction with Fleetwood Street.

Records show 17 collisions resulting in injuries over a five-year period, with 13 of these involving vehicles failing to give way whilst turning right out of Chapel Brow onto Station Brow. Currently, the road is wholly one-way with all vehicles travelling from the roundabout in the direction of Station Brow.

The road will still be one way from Fleetwood Street to Golden Hill Lane/Station Brow, but under the new layout, traffic has been banned from turning right turn onto Station Brow.

Chapel Brow in Leyland was closed for 6 weeks in November as roadworks got under way to improve safety

Only left turns onto Golden Hill Lane will be allowed, but the video footage shows not everyone is adhering to the new rules.

Peter Bell, regulation and enforcement manager, highways and transport, Lancashire County Council, said: "Signage instructing motorists of the no right turn is clearly displayed at the Chapel Brow junction with Golden Hill Lane and Station Brow in Leyland. Markings are also on the road indicating the correct direction.

"Unfortunately some motorists are choosing to ignore the sign and road markings and are making a right turn at the junction. Doing this is illegal and is a matter for the police."

A small safety scheme was also recently put in place by the council’s road safety team at this location.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that they were investigating the matter.

