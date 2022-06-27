It’s 98 years since the village crowned its first rose queen and it was the Lytham event which inspired the event’s creation.

In 1924, a small group of girls from the village watched the Lytham Rose Queen being crowned, decided that Wrea Green should have a rose queen too and so the tradition now with its centenary in sight began!

Rose queen for this year will be Ginny Williams, a Year Five year 5 at Ribby with Wrea CE School at the heart of the village.

Wrea Green Field Day is returning after two years away on July 2 - and the Fylde Coast Cloggers will be back in the procession

She will be crowned by Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken and says she is very excited to be representing the village in such a special role.

Ginny was an attendant to Amelia Hatton, the last rose queen to date to be crowned in Wrea Green at the 2019 event and she says that she is especially proud that she now has ‘the top job’.

Field Day events will start at 11.15am with the fancy dress competitions followed by the first procession around the Green at noon.

Ginny Williams will be crowned the new rose queen at Wrea Green Field Day

That will include the Fylde Coast Cloggers, the Accrington Pipe Band, the Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and many more features along with a whole host of villagers.

After a second procession around the Green, other events will start, including the Blackpool Circus school, the children’s sports and the fair.

A tea tent run by the village twinning group, while there will also be a farmer’s market and an exhibition of motorbikes by the Blackpool Vintage Motorcycle Club.

Event organiser John Ayers said: “It will be so good t be back after two years away. Everyone in the village is so looking forward to it. We hope lots of people come and watch the events and you have a really enjoyable day.”