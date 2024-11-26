World's oldest man dies in Southport care home

The world's oldest man has died at the age of 112.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26th August, 1912 and became the world's oldest living man in April.

He died on Monday at his care home in Southport, "surrounded by music and love", his family said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: "John always liked to say thank you. So, on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies care home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff."

John Tinniswood being presented with a certificate when he became the world’s oldest living man in April, then aged 111 | PA

Mr Tinniswood, survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, lived to be the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history.

His family said: "John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "John moved to the Hollies rest home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents."

Earlier this year, he told Guinness World Records he felt "no different" to be turning 112.

He said: "I don't feel that age, I don't get excited over it. That's probably why I've reached it.

"I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I've lived that long I have no idea at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster, I did a lot of walking. Whether that had something to do with it, I don't know. But, to me, I'm no different [to anyone]. No different at all."

Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he did not follow any particular diet.

"I eat what they give me and so does everybody else," he said.

Mr Tinniswood, born in the year the Titanic sank, lived through both world wars and was the world's oldest surviving male Second World War veteran. He worked in an administrative role for the Army Pay Corps .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to accounts and auditing, his work involved logistical tasks such as locating stranded soldiers and organising food supplies.

He went on to work as an accountant for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Mr Tinniswood was born just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892 and has lived through all eight of his club's FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

Mr Tinniswood met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool and the couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen died in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became the oldest living man in April at the age of 111, following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela .

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan , who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days and died in 2013.

The world's oldest living woman, and oldest living person, is Japan's 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.