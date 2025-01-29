Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A best-selling author, explorer and TV presenter is heading to Lancashire this spring as he embarks on an exciting new tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Army Officer Major Levison Wood is a Sunday Times best-selling author and photographer who has worked in more than 120 countries, presented eight TV series and written 12 acclaimed books.

The explorer and TV presenter has today announced a brand new tour called ‘Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure’ and he will be bringing it to Lytham later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting 19 towns and cities, including a date at Lowther Pavilion on Monday May 5, Levison will captivate audiences with extraordinary stories from more than 20 years of exploration, including exclusive insights into his brand-new book, The Great Tree Story: How Forests Have Shaped Our World, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of a major film.

From the icy peaks of the Himalayas and the sun-scorched deserts of Arabia to the volatile borders of the Middle East, Levison’s remarkable adventures will transport fans to some of the world’s most breathtaking and challenging landscapes.

Best-selling author, explorer and TV presenter Levison Wood is heading to Lytham this spring. Credit: Jonny Pickup | Jonny Pickup

What can we expect from the show?

In Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure, he’ll share how his military background, passion for photography and journalistic work have shaped his approach to exploration.

This brand-new show will celebrate the human spirit and the transformative power of travel as Levison takes audiences on a visual and emotional journey spanning his entire career to date, including Walking the Nile (which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary), the Himalayas and Americas, as well as documenting efforts to protect endangered species across three continents and exploring the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Levison’s fifth tour, offering a unique and inspiring experience filled with adventure, wisdom, humour and a sense of wonder about the world we live in for both seasoned travellers and those dreaming of their first big adventure.

What has the TV star said about his latest show?

Levison said: “I’ve had many unforgettable experiences over the years, from surprising moments of beauty to perilous adventures that pushed me to the edge. I’m thrilled to be back on tour sharing these stories face-to-face with everyone. There’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd, and I hope to inspire a few more adventurers to get out there."

Where else is Levison going?

The full tour list:

May 5 - LYTHAM, Lowther Pavilion

May 6 - SALFORD, Lowry

May 7 - LOUGHBOROUGH, Town Hall

May 8 - HERTFORD, BEAM

May 10 - GUILDFORD, G Live

May 11 - MONMOUTH, The Blake Theatre

May 12 - EXETER, Northcott Theatre

May 14 - EVESHAM, Regal Cinema

May 16 - KINGS LYNN, Corn Exchange Theatre

May 17 - NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate

May 18 - LEEDS, City Varieties Music Hall

May 19 - EDINBURGH, The Queen’s Hall

May 20 - SHREWSBURY, Theatre Severn

May 21 - COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre

May 23 - LONDON, Cadogan Hall

May 24 - CHESTER, Storyhouse

May 25 - KINGSTON, Rose Theatre

May 26 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex

May 27 - WORTHING, Pavilion Theatre

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Ticket prices have not yet been revealed but we will update this story once we know.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from nothird.co.uk or direct from the venue.

You will find tickets for Levison’s Lytham show heon the Lowther Pavillion website.