World-renowned explorer Levison Wood brings his new national tour to Lancashire
British Army Officer Major Levison Wood is a Sunday Times best-selling author and photographer who has worked in more than 120 countries, presented eight TV series and written 12 acclaimed books.
The explorer and TV presenter has today announced a brand new tour called ‘Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure’ and he will be bringing it to Lytham later this year.
Visiting 19 towns and cities, including a date at Lowther Pavilion on Monday May 5, Levison will captivate audiences with extraordinary stories from more than 20 years of exploration, including exclusive insights into his brand-new book, The Great Tree Story: How Forests Have Shaped Our World, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of a major film.
From the icy peaks of the Himalayas and the sun-scorched deserts of Arabia to the volatile borders of the Middle East, Levison’s remarkable adventures will transport fans to some of the world’s most breathtaking and challenging landscapes.
What can we expect from the show?
In Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure, he’ll share how his military background, passion for photography and journalistic work have shaped his approach to exploration.
This brand-new show will celebrate the human spirit and the transformative power of travel as Levison takes audiences on a visual and emotional journey spanning his entire career to date, including Walking the Nile (which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary), the Himalayas and Americas, as well as documenting efforts to protect endangered species across three continents and exploring the Middle East.
This is Levison’s fifth tour, offering a unique and inspiring experience filled with adventure, wisdom, humour and a sense of wonder about the world we live in for both seasoned travellers and those dreaming of their first big adventure.
What has the TV star said about his latest show?
Levison said: “I’ve had many unforgettable experiences over the years, from surprising moments of beauty to perilous adventures that pushed me to the edge. I’m thrilled to be back on tour sharing these stories face-to-face with everyone. There’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd, and I hope to inspire a few more adventurers to get out there."
Where else is Levison going?
The full tour list:
May 5 - LYTHAM, Lowther Pavilion
May 6 - SALFORD, Lowry
May 7 - LOUGHBOROUGH, Town Hall
May 8 - HERTFORD, BEAM
May 10 - GUILDFORD, G Live
May 11 - MONMOUTH, The Blake Theatre
May 12 - EXETER, Northcott Theatre
May 14 - EVESHAM, Regal Cinema
May 16 - KINGS LYNN, Corn Exchange Theatre
May 17 - NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate
May 18 - LEEDS, City Varieties Music Hall
May 19 - EDINBURGH, The Queen’s Hall
May 20 - SHREWSBURY, Theatre Severn
May 21 - COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre
May 23 - LONDON, Cadogan Hall
May 24 - CHESTER, Storyhouse
May 25 - KINGSTON, Rose Theatre
May 26 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex
May 27 - WORTHING, Pavilion Theatre
How much are tickets and where can I get them?
Ticket prices have not yet been revealed but we will update this story once we know.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from nothird.co.uk or direct from the venue.
