Residents in Preston completed a heart-shaped walk in Moor Park to help spread awareness of good heart health.

Heartbeat, a Lancashire based charity established in 1978, invited residents to join them for a heart-shaped walk around Moor Park on Thursday, September 28.

The aim of the walk was to spread awareness of good heart health in the lead up to World Heart Day.

World Heart Day is a global event that occurs on September 29.

It aims to remind everyone around the world to take care of their hearts.

Here are 11 pictures from the walk:

Heartbeat is the North West's leading cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation charity.

The charity provides services for over 950 people every single week.

Based in Preston, they have supported heart patients and those at risk for more than 45 years.

The charity challenged people to take on the half-a-mile walk to spread awareness of good heart health.