World Heart Day 2023: These were the scenes as residents completed a heart-shaped walk in Preston’s Moor Park
Residents in Preston completed a heart-shaped walk in Moor Park to help spread awareness of good heart health.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Heartbeat, a Lancashire based charity established in 1978, invited residents to join them for a heart-shaped walk around Moor Park on Thursday, September 28.
The aim of the walk was to spread awareness of good heart health in the lead up to World Heart Day.
World Heart Day is a global event that occurs on September 29.
It aims to remind everyone around the world to take care of their hearts.
Here are 11 pictures from the walk:
