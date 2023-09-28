News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

World Heart Day 2023: These were the scenes as residents completed a heart-shaped walk in Preston’s Moor Park

Residents in Preston completed a heart-shaped walk in Moor Park to help spread awareness of good heart health.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST

Heartbeat, a Lancashire based charity established in 1978, invited residents to join them for a heart-shaped walk around Moor Park on Thursday, September 28.

The aim of the walk was to spread awareness of good heart health in the lead up to World Heart Day.

World Heart Day is a global event that occurs on September 29.

It aims to remind everyone around the world to take care of their hearts.

Here are 11 pictures from the walk:

Heartbeat is the North West's leading cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation charity.

1. World Heart Day Challenge 2023

Heartbeat is the North West's leading cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation charity. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The charity provides services for over 950 people every single week.

2. World Heart Day Challenge 2023

The charity provides services for over 950 people every single week. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Based in Preston, they have supported heart patients and those at risk for more than 45 years.

3. World Heart Day Challenge 2023

Based in Preston, they have supported heart patients and those at risk for more than 45 years. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The charity challenged people to take on the half-a-mile walk to spread awareness of good heart health.

4. World Heart Day Challenge 2023

The charity challenged people to take on the half-a-mile walk to spread awareness of good heart health. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashire