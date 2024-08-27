The international competition - named one of the top 10 weirdest 'sports' - had 16 men and eight women battle it out in the sauce-soaked ring.
Around 2,000 litres of gravy was used at the event, which is held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale.
Competitors, wore fancy dress and aimed to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute long wrestling match in the brown condiment.
George Young, 18, from Stacksteads was declared the winner after wrestling in gravy for several rounds and was awarded a trophy and £100. Hilarious pictures show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy. The funny event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019. The pubs aims to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice but the wrestlers can also raise funds for their own chosen charity.
Take a look at some of the weird, wacky and wonderful pictures.
