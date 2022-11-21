Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.

Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.

Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied for tickets for the Iran game via the England Supporters’ Travel Club and Wales expect more than 2,500 of their supporters to have made the trip.

England fans Alan Slater, 67 and Maxi Sterritt, 63 from Preston, in Doha, Qatar, ahead of England's opening FIFA World Cup match against Iran

Their ranks are expected to be swelled by fans in the region, with shuttle flights from Dubai and taxi trips from Saudi Arabia among the options for those heading to the tournament.

England fan Alan Slater, 67, from Preston, speaking in central Doha, told the PA news agency: “It’s what I expected it to be really – you knew before you came it was going to be dear.

“I’m a bit disappointed the fan zones aren’t open all day.”

England fans in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar

He added on England’s chances: “I think they’ll get to the quarter-finals and that’s it. I can’t see them getting past France if we play them.”

Maxi Sterritt, 63, from Preston, said: “So far so good, they’re very helpful, the only thing is finding somewhere for a drink, we’re struggling for that.”

Mr Slater said their original plan had been to go to the fan zone at the ground before and after the game, adding: “It’s not just us, it’s every fan you talk to from all over – everybody wants a drink.”

Controversy has surrounded the build-up to the tournament, with the Gulf state’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers under scrutiny.

Two Argentina's soccer fans hold their country's flag on the eve of the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, in Doha

England and Wales go head-to-head at Al Rayyan Stadium on November 29.

Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday, becoming the first host nation in the tournament’s 92-year history to lose the opening match.

