This Thursday (March 7) marks World Book Day 2024 where children get to dress up and have fun as their favourite characters.
From princesses and super heroes, to animals and fantastic beasts, take a look back at 22 adorable photos of Lancashire children dressed as their favourite book characters.
1. World Book Day 2023
Maud as the Snow Queen with Aslan sock puppet - picture by AR BillingMart Photo: submit
2. World Book Day 2023
"No dressing up for world book day today at Emilie’s school. However.. we had to read a story in a strange place! It was “A squash and a squeeze” to get into the washer": Lisa Savoini Photo: submit
3. Joanie is the Tiger who came to tea - Marie Booth.jpg
Joanie is the Tiger who came to tea - picture by Marie Booth Photo: World Book Day 2023
4. World Book Day 2023
Henry as Rocket the Raccoon and Teddy as Maui from Moana - Chelsea Linney Photo: submit