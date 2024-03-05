World Book Day: 22 adorable costume ideas from Preston schoolchildren in 2023

We take a look back at some of the incredible costumes from last year's World Book Day.

By Emma Downey, Andy Moffatt
Published 2nd Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:31 GMT

This Thursday (March 7) marks World Book Day 2024 where children get to dress up and have fun as their favourite characters.

From princesses and super heroes, to animals and fantastic beasts, take a look back at 22 adorable photos of Lancashire children dressed as their favourite book characters.

Maud as the Snow Queen with Aslan sock puppet - picture by AR BillingMart

1. World Book Day 2023

Maud as the Snow Queen with Aslan sock puppet - picture by AR BillingMart Photo: submit

Photo Sales
"No dressing up for world book day today at Emilie’s school. However.. we had to read a story in a strange place! It was “A squash and a squeeze” to get into the washer": Lisa Savoini

2. World Book Day 2023

"No dressing up for world book day today at Emilie’s school. However.. we had to read a story in a strange place! It was “A squash and a squeeze” to get into the washer": Lisa Savoini Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Joanie is the Tiger who came to tea - picture by Marie Booth

3. Joanie is the Tiger who came to tea - Marie Booth.jpg

Joanie is the Tiger who came to tea - picture by Marie Booth Photo: World Book Day 2023

Photo Sales
Henry as Rocket the Raccoon and Teddy as Maui from Moana - Chelsea Linney

4. World Book Day 2023

Henry as Rocket the Raccoon and Teddy as Maui from Moana - Chelsea Linney Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston