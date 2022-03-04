World Book Day in Preston

World Book Day across Preston 2022: From Spiderman to Little Princesses here are your dressed-up little bookworms

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

By Andy Moffatt
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:45 pm

As in previous years we've been in inundated with hundreds of wonderfully creative costume pictures as your little-ones head off to school to celebrate World Book Day.

Local schoolchildren have dressed as their favourite Disney and Marvel characters, as well as many other popular characters from an array of popular books and TV shows.

Here is a selection of some of the best.

1. Ruby age two as Little Red Riding Hood - Jordan ZB.jpg

Ruby age two as Little Red Riding Hood - Jordan ZB

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Millie, eight, Isaac, four - Natalie Worgan.jpg

Millie, eight, Isaac, four - Natalie Worgan.jpg

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. The boy who grew dragons and a princess unicorn - Holly Watson.jpg

The boy who grew dragons and a princess unicorn - Holly Watson

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Paddington bear and a mermaid - Laura Martin.jpg

Paddington bear and a mermaid - Laura Martin

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
DisneyMarvel
Next Page
Page 1 of 3