The Awareness Day, which has been running for three years, is held on Monday, October 10, and aims to raise awareness to help stop animals being driven to their graves.

A spokesperson for the company CatsMatter said: No animal deserves to be dumped on the side of the road after a car accident. “630 cats are hit by cars every single day in the UK. 25 per cent of these incidents will be fatal.

"We challenge UK law, or lack of to be more precise, and also aim to change mind-sets and spread awareness to enlighten people on the best ways to help if they hit or find a cat on the road.“Although our campaign centres around cats, we appreciate this is an issue affecting all animals. In Britain, annual road casualties are estimated to account for 100,000 fox deaths, 50,000 badgers, 50,000 deer, 30 million birds and hedgehogs once topped the death table with 29 per cent of them being killed by cars.”

They added: "We can't stop roads being built, or animals wandering on to them, but we can make people acknowledge what has happened and encourage they help the animal, if not help prevent most collisions happening in the first case just by highlighting the issue and bringing it to the forefront of drivers minds.“No animal deserves to be hit by a car and left in the road alone, scared, in pain, or worse.”

