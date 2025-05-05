Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is starting on the £241,447 improvement on the environmental efficiency of a major fitness and health complex in Lancashire.

The work at Hyndburn Leisure Centre in Henry Street Church will take place throughout May.

It is being paid for out of a grant from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF).

The upgrade is the first phase of a major £766,531 improvement programme at the centre with further works scheduled for later this year financed by £525,085 from the Hyndburn Council capital budget.

The initial works which include a comprehensive update to the centre’s Building Energy Management System (BEMS) and the installation of new, energy-efficient air handling fans are specifically designed to reduce the its energy consumption, lower its carbon footprint, and improve resilience for future operations.

The leisure centre will remain open as normal, and most activities and services will continue as planned with measures in place to minimise disruption to members and visitors.

Jo Mortimer, head of operations at Hyndburn Leisure, said: “The upgrades to our existing systems are crucial for the Centre’s future and will significantly enhance the efficiency of our building.

“These improvements also complement the decarbonisation works carried out in 2022, where we introduced digital control systems for heating and air conditioning.

“Together, these initiatives will make a positive and measurable impact on our energy reduction goals, a key focus of our business strategy.”

The upgrades form part of Hyndburn Leisure’s commitment to modernising its infrastructure and supporting wider environmental goals across the borough.

By introducing state-of-the-art digital controls and replacing outdated equipment, the centre will improve customer comfort while achieving vital operational savings.

The future work for later this summer includes upgrades to the air conditioning system in Dance Studio 1, improving ventilation and comfort;essential repairs to the shower facilities to enhance reliability for users; and the installation of new lighting systems internally and externally, boosting safety, visibility, and energy efficiency.

Lyndsey Sims, Chief Executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said: “This investment is not just about immediate improvements — it’s about future-proofing our facilities for the benefit of the whole community.

“Our commitment to sustainability is central to our business strategy, and this funding enables us to take another big step towards our energy reduction and environmental goals.

“We are proud to be creating a better, more sustainable future for Hyndburn through continuous improvement and investment in our community assets.”

In January Hyndburn Leisure was given a £1 million subsidy for the year 2024/2025 by Hyndburn Council to keep services running.