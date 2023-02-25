Engineers from Electricity North West have started works in D’Urton Lane which will see 2.4km of underground electricity cables upgraded.

The firm, which manages and operates the region’s power network, is carrying out the vital network upgrades after issues with the existing cables caused recent power cuts in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Fiddler, who is overseeing the work in Fulwood for Electricity North West, said: “As the North West’s power network operator, we want to provide the best service for our customers.

Engineers are working on the project in D'urton Lane

“We recognised issues with the underground cables on D’Urton Lane and decided to carry out the works as soon as possible to avoid ongoing disruption to our customers. A scheme like this would usually take up to 12 months to plan but we’ve worked closely with the local authority and brought everything forward and planned it all in just eight weeks.

“We’re making a significant investment which will see a large stretch of underground cables replaced and we’re also using the opportunity to upgrade some of our other electrical assets in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do want to thank the residents of Fulwood for their patience and support whilst we carry out the work on D’Urton Lane. Power cuts do happen for a variety of reasons, some of which are out of our control and while we have a replacement programme, I’m pleased that we’re able to react quickly in this instance to bring the work forward and help make supplies more reliable."

The stretch of works will take place on D’Urton Lane through to Haighton Green Lane. Whilst engineers are carrying out the work, a road closure will be in place, however, access will be maintained for residents.

Electricity North West has maintained contact with residents, hand delivering letters and also updated MP Ben Wallace, who has been told about the ongoing and future works.

“I’m pleased Electricity North West has recognised the need to upgrade the underground cables on D’Urton Lane and has worked hard to bring this work forward to benefit the local area” added Ben Wallace MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad