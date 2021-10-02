Work finally starts repairing historic Derby Steps in Preston's Miller Park

The steps will be cordoned off until the end of November

The much-loved focal point - at the summit of which stands a statue of the nineteenth century Prime Minister, the fourteenth Earl of Derby - has been partially cordoned off since late last year after an inspection by a specialist restoration contractor.

That revealed the curved decorative and safety feature on the eastern set of stairs had actually become a safety hazard - and was at risk of collapse.

In March, Preston Council's cabinet members approved the replacement of both balustrades so that the steps in the Grade II-listed park can remain in use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

>>>Click here to read about the decision.

Work has now begun and is expected to be completed at the end of November.

Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council said: “The parks and open spaces in Preston are so important to our residents, especially over the last couple of years for both our physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic. The welfare of our park visitors is paramount, so following the closure of the balustrade steps in Miller Park, we have now begun work to repair them.

"Works began on the Derby Steps balustrades on Monday, September 27, with the removal of the existing stonework. Following this, new stone balusters will be installed, and the original copings repaired and replaced over the coming weeks.