A new women’s services centre offering support for vulnerable females has opened in Preston.

Gemma Ward, 36, one of the managers at the women’s centre on New Hall Lane said: “One of the Foxton Centre’s projects is working with women who are extremely vulnerable. We have a project that focuses on street-based sex workers, we undertake outreach in the local area engaging with women and offering safety advice and support and sexual health services.”

The refurbishment of the building based on New Hall Lane means the women's services centre can open more hours for the women in Preston who may need access to the services. Women who are homeless and may be experiencing mental health issues or suffering from substance misuse are able to access the centre for vital support.

The women who use the Foxton Centre services currently chose the colours of the new building, and chose what would be in the building.

Gemma said: "We asked them what they wanted in the building as this needed to be a space where they come in and feel comfortable and they want to stay and can access that support."

"We’ve created a beauty parlour, somewhere they can come in and have their hair washed and their nails done and alongside that, there’s really important work that takes place because that’s where the women will feel safe and they’ll start opening up and talking about their issues.”

The new centre also offers a medical room which will provide nursing, testing for sexual health, and other physical health needs.

"There are a lot of attacks that happen on women that work out on the street, the majority of those go unreported,” Gemma added. “Sometimes the women see it as just something that come along with the job, but they can come in and they can speak to us they can open up and we can then report that. If they want to give their personal details they can but there is no pressure.”

1 . The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston Photo: staff Photo Sales

2 . The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston Photo: staff Photo Sales

3 . The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston Photo: staff Photo Sales

4 . The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston The official opening of a new womens services centre in New Hall Lane, Preston Photo: staff Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2