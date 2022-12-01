The woman had suffered suspected chest and leg injuries, said police, and was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout near Halton just after 6am today, Thursday.

The eastbound carriageway of the road was blocked by the incident for several hours, with no access to the stretch between the A6 and the M6 junction, causing long tailbacks.

The Bay Gateway roundabout near Halton. Photo: Google Street View

Police tweeted at 6.47am: "Officers are on scene dealing with a Road Traffic Collision at Bay Gateway causing some disruption at the location. Please keep this in mind and plan your route accordingly."