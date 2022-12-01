Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Morecambe
A woman was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Bay Gateway on Thursday morning.
The woman had suffered suspected chest and leg injuries, said police, and was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.
Emergency services were called to the roundabout near Halton just after 6am today, Thursday.
The eastbound carriageway of the road was blocked by the incident for several hours, with no access to the stretch between the A6 and the M6 junction, causing long tailbacks.
Police tweeted at 6.47am: "Officers are on scene dealing with a Road Traffic Collision at Bay Gateway causing some disruption at the location. Please keep this in mind and plan your route accordingly."
In an update at 9.21am, they tweeted: "Following our earlier post about the Road Traffic Collison at the Bay Gateway. The roads are now re open. Thank you for your patience."