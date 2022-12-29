Ever since her son Dylan's tragic drowning in a quarry in Chorley on July 3, 2011 when he was only 13, she made him a promise that his death would not be in vain and has undertaken a one woman, decade long fight (and counting) campaigning for more water safety awareness to be educated in schools. Using her late son as her driving force, in this time she has dedicated her life as a mother on a mission by setting up a Doing it for Dylan campaign, supported by swimming star Sharron Davies. With a motto of "Every life saved saves a family from a lifetime of heartache", the charity supports individual families, help fund counselling and therapy for those who have gone through the same pain and create learning and information packs for schools.

Not letting even a heart attack stop her in her quest, she has travelled around the world to educate over 180,000 children on the pitfalls of open water dangers, set up a petition calling on the government to adopt a nationwide scheme and worked with the police and public sector bodies such as the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to heighten awareness and has also set up a Facebook group called Families Against Drowning for those who have lost loved ones.

When it comes to awards she is no stranger to a heavy mantlepiece in her home, having been awarded the British Empire Medal for her tireless work in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to the Prevention of Water Related Accidents, won the Petition Campaign of the Year Award and, more recently, was accredited with The Volunteer Award at the BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards. She has even met Prince William and attended Buckingham Palace but, from speaking to her, you get the sense that she would give it all back to save a person from the same fate as her son as she titles all of this "bittersweet"

Water Safety Campaigner Rebecca Ramsay whose son Dylan drowned, helps out at a Cash for kids mission charity and is our inspirational woman of the year

“We will often walk up to the quarry and decorate around Dylan's plaque for Christmas”

She said: "Christmas is such a difficult time of year for us as a family it has always been more important to have the presence around the Christmas table over the presents around the Christmas tree. Dylan loved Christmas and we always had huge family Christmas's when he was here. My husband and I try to ensure Christmas is as good as it can be for our other children. We always leave an empty seat around the Christmas table and we share our memories. I have tried to have a day in December to remember Dylan every year so that as a mum I can feel slightly less guilty on Christmas day. We will often walk up to the quarry and decorate around Dylan's plaque for Christmas. We usually end Christmas day by listening to Dylan's songs."

Rebecca, who also helps out at Cash for kids in Preston which supports young people with various issues, added: "Giving back helps me focus during Christmas. I help out at Cash for kids and I have done for nine or 10 years now. At first I was looking for something to help take my mind off of December as I struggled so much. But now it's part of my year as I spend most of the month at mission Christmas as it helps to know I'm putting smiles on little one's faces. There's lots of positives from what I have done. To have even been chosen as a finalist for the BBC Lancashire Awards was overwhelming. When my name was shouted out as being the winner I froze for a second. It's so amazing to still be winning awards after 11 years of campaigning. It is always such a bitter sweet moment. I'd obviously rather have my baby boy here.

"I'm still lobbying to Parliament because I was promised meetings that I just haven't had and it's not just or fair to not give them to me after the six months it took to get the signatures. I have a meeting lined up with Lancashire County Council in January to talk about what more Lancashire can do. So fingers crossed I can leave a lasting impression there. There is still so much to do. Ultimately we need water safety teaching on the national curriculum."

Even with all of her accolades, she still retains a modest nature about her as she informs me: "Every tear I have cried has been worth crying if one life has been saved from what I do."

Not all superheroes wear capes but if they did Rebecca Ramsay would wear a gold one to match her heart.

