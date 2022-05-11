Woman left with several injuries after being assaulted and called a “paedo” on Blackpool to Preston train

A woman has been left with a split lip, black eyes and bruising after being assaulted and called a “paedo” on a train.

By Emma Downey
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:10 am

Just before 8am on April 5 the victim boarded a Preston-bound service at Blackpool North station.

During her journey a woman started shouting “paedo” and “you have my kids”.

She also turned to another passenger and racially abused him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have issued this image as part of their investigation

She then stood up, approached the victim and shouted “look at me” before grabbing her hair, punching and kicking her.

Read More

Read More
Leiland-James Corkill: Barrow-in-Furness woman shook 12-month-old to death to st...

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained a split lip, black eyes and bruising to the face and body.

Officers have released an image of a woman they believe can help with their investigation.

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 99 of 05/04/22 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

BlackpoolPrestonBlackpool North