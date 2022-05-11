Just before 8am on April 5 the victim boarded a Preston-bound service at Blackpool North station.

During her journey a woman started shouting “paedo” and “you have my kids”.

She also turned to another passenger and racially abused him.

Police have issued this image as part of their investigation

She then stood up, approached the victim and shouted “look at me” before grabbing her hair, punching and kicking her.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained a split lip, black eyes and bruising to the face and body.

Officers have released an image of a woman they believe can help with their investigation.