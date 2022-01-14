The incident happened at 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 12) when the woman, from Leyland, was crossing Leyland Lane near the community hall.

She was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa travelling South and suffered some significant injuries.

Leyland Lane where the collision took place.

Sergeant Andrew Hemingway of Tac Ops, said: “This collision has left a woman with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident or who has any dashcam or CCTV which could assist to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1114 of January 12th.