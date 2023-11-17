Woman gave birth to baby boy during a bingo game at Club3000 in Blackpool as heroic staff praised for calling an ambulance
The two bingo cashiers had found Tammy Hall in the ladies’ toilets, before a late session on Monday 30th October.
The 30-year-old regular bingo player had been in distress – but thanks to the heroic actions of Kairen Gardiner and Larry Elliot, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy!
Kairen stayed with the expectant-mother, holding her hand and making her sure she was comfortable whilst her colleague, Larry, rang for an ambulance.
As soon as the ambulance arrived, they escorted Tammy to the car park and within 30 minutes, little Teddie was born!
The ambulance remained in the car park as there was no time to drive Tammy to the hospital, to deliver the 8lb 9oz baby.
Tammy Hall who is already a mother to 3 other children said: “I could not believe it, my mum said let’s go to the bingo tonight to get my mind off things as I was 2/3 days late. I thought I may win a prize and I certainly did, the biggest prize of all a new healthy baby boy. The staff were incredible and so calm and caring, a special thank you to Phil who realised I was in distress, Larry who then phoned the ambulance and Kairen who remained with me until the ambulance arrived”.
Sean Connolly, General Manager commented: “What a night to remember, I would like to thank my team for making sure Tammy was comfortable before the ambulance came. We can’t wait to welcome Tammy back in the club very soon to celebrate”.
Watch our exclusive video above.