The lady was out walking her dogs and had her son with her around 1pm when the incident took place.

Thankfully, her son stayed playing football on the pitch.

Taking to social media, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Please just be aware there is a man who has just exposed himself along the canal at the back of Myerscough. Standing on the canal path swinging around like an absolute plank.

Where the flashing incident took place.

"My dogs and I told him what we thought and laughed and I really wanted to throw my bag of dog **** at him but for people walking alone it might not be as funny.

"I did pre-warn two ladies I saw walking as it’s not great to see.

"I think someone had a word with him as he has got back on his barge and moved."

Injecting a bit of humour into another wise uncomfortable encounter, she added: "If it was Jamie Redknapp or Pep Guardiola fair enough, but I don’t want to see some overweight bald OAP with his bits hanging out.

"Just be aware and happy Friday."

Other social media users responded by joking she "should have pushed him into the canal", while another worried about children getting out of school and college and using this route on their way home.

"I walk in dark down their with my dogs as its flat and not too muddy. This has shaken my confidence a bit."