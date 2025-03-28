Blackburn woman called 999 for help before dying from 'extremely rare' accident at home
Hilda Rawcliffe was found injured at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance.
The 76-year-old was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital but did not survive and sadly died on November 21 last year.
Area coroner Chris Long recorded a narrative verdict at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.
Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth told the hearing that he found a puncture wound in Mrs Rawcliffe's calf.
The wound was in a varicose vein and would have led to the loss of a lot of blood.
Dr Papworth said the puncture would have been caused by a small sharp object, but it was not possible to say exactly what it was.
He said there was no evidence to suggest that it was anything other than an unfortunate accident.
"If it had not been a varicose vein it is less likely that major blood loss would have occurred," said Dr Papworth.
"She was very unfortunate for this to have occurred."
The inquest heard that in November 2024, Mrs Rawcliffe called 999 and then fell silent.
Paramedics called to the scene entered the house and found her lying on the floor. They attempted to revive her before she was taken to hospital.
Coroner Mr Long said the circumstances of Mrs Rawcliffe's death were extremely rare.
He said she died from loss of blood but it had not been possible to determine how the wound was caused.
Mr Long expressed his condolences to her family.
A funeral service for Mrs Rawcliffe was held at Revidge Fold United Reformed Church on December 19, 2024.
In an obituary tribute, Hilda’s family said the 76-year-old was “the dearly loved wife of the late John, a much loved mother of Alex, Lydia and Laura, a dear mother-in-law of Alistair, Kenny and Andy, and also a devoted granny. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.”
