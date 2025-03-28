Blackburn woman called 999 for help before dying from 'extremely rare' accident at home

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancashire pensioner died from blood loss after an “extremely rare” and “unfortunate accident" at home, an inquest heard.

Hilda Rawcliffe was found injured at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance.

The 76-year-old was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital but did not survive and sadly died on November 21 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Area coroner Chris Long recorded a narrative verdict at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

Preston Coroner's CourtPreston Coroner's Court
Preston Coroner's Court | National World

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth told the hearing that he found a puncture wound in Mrs Rawcliffe's calf.

The wound was in a varicose vein and would have led to the loss of a lot of blood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Papworth said the puncture would have been caused by a small sharp object, but it was not possible to say exactly what it was.

He said there was no evidence to suggest that it was anything other than an unfortunate accident.

"If it had not been a varicose vein it is less likely that major blood loss would have occurred," said Dr Papworth.

"She was very unfortunate for this to have occurred."

Sign up for our unmissable newsletter - love Lancashire - love the LP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The inquest heard that in November 2024, Mrs Rawcliffe called 999 and then fell silent.

Hilda Rawcliffe, 76, was found bleeding to death at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance. She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she sadly died on November 21, 2024Hilda Rawcliffe, 76, was found bleeding to death at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance. She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she sadly died on November 21, 2024
Hilda Rawcliffe, 76, was found bleeding to death at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance. She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she sadly died on November 21, 2024 | LEP

Paramedics called to the scene entered the house and found her lying on the floor. They attempted to revive her before she was taken to hospital.

Coroner Mr Long said the circumstances of Mrs Rawcliffe's death were extremely rare.

He said she died from loss of blood but it had not been possible to determine how the wound was caused.

Mr Long expressed his condolences to her family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A funeral service for Mrs Rawcliffe was held at Revidge Fold United Reformed Church on December 19, 2024.

In an obituary tribute, Hilda’s family said the 76-year-old was “the dearly loved wife of the late John, a much loved mother of Alex, Lydia and Laura, a dear mother-in-law of Alistair, Kenny and Andy, and also a devoted granny. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.”

Related topics:BlackburnInquestParamedicsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice