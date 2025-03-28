Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire pensioner died from blood loss after an “extremely rare” and “unfortunate accident" at home, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilda Rawcliffe was found injured at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance.

The 76-year-old was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital but did not survive and sadly died on November 21 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area coroner Chris Long recorded a narrative verdict at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

Preston Coroner's Court | National World

Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth told the hearing that he found a puncture wound in Mrs Rawcliffe's calf.

The wound was in a varicose vein and would have led to the loss of a lot of blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Papworth said the puncture would have been caused by a small sharp object, but it was not possible to say exactly what it was.

He said there was no evidence to suggest that it was anything other than an unfortunate accident.

"If it had not been a varicose vein it is less likely that major blood loss would have occurred," said Dr Papworth.

"She was very unfortunate for this to have occurred."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that in November 2024, Mrs Rawcliffe called 999 and then fell silent.

Hilda Rawcliffe, 76, was found bleeding to death at her home in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, after calling 999 for an ambulance. She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she sadly died on November 21, 2024 | LEP

Paramedics called to the scene entered the house and found her lying on the floor. They attempted to revive her before she was taken to hospital.

Coroner Mr Long said the circumstances of Mrs Rawcliffe's death were extremely rare.

He said she died from loss of blood but it had not been possible to determine how the wound was caused.

Mr Long expressed his condolences to her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A funeral service for Mrs Rawcliffe was held at Revidge Fold United Reformed Church on December 19, 2024.

In an obituary tribute, Hilda’s family said the 76-year-old was “the dearly loved wife of the late John, a much loved mother of Alex, Lydia and Laura, a dear mother-in-law of Alistair, Kenny and Andy, and also a devoted granny. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.”