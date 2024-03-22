Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called at 3.15pm yesterday to Briercliffe Road to a report of a road traffic collision. They found that an off-road motorbike had collided with the girl as she crossed the carriageway.

The girl suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was hit by a motorbike in Burnley yesterday

Sgt Chris Evans of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A girl suffered serious injuries in this collision and our thoughts first and foremost, are with her and her family. We are carrying out an extensive investigation and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who were in the area shortly before or afterwards.

“If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, that could be of great assistance.”

Please contact 101 - log 0869 of 21st March 2024 – or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.