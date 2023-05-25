News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Winter Hill's red lights - here's what they are and why they're so crucial

They can be seen every night across Preston, South Ribble, Leyland, Chorley and beyond - so what are those red lights in the distance?
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

They’re aircraft warning lights fitted to the Winter Hill transmitting station at the southern boundary of Chorley and above Bolton – and there’s has been a mast in that location since May 1956.

What does the mast do?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simply, it's a broadcasting and telecommunications site for TV and radio, owned and operated by Arqiva.

The lights can be seen clearly for milesThe lights can be seen clearly for miles
The lights can be seen clearly for miles
Most Popular

Here’s the story of the Welsh breaking in and switching the transmitter off 40 years ago

It is the principal transmitter for the North West region and in 2009 it became the first in the UK to broadcast digital television in high definition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The station's coverage includes approximately 6.3 million people across Greater Manchester, Merseyside, southern Lancashire and Cheshire.

Analogue television transmissions from Winter Hill ceased officially during the early hours of December 2, 2009. Since then the site has carried only digital terrestrial television transmissions.

A close-up shot of the transmitterA close-up shot of the transmitter
A close-up shot of the transmitter

What are the red lights for?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mast has always had a series of red aircraft warning lights but it's claimed that in October 2006 these lights were substantially brightened making the mast far more visible to passing aircraft. These lights can be maintained from the inside, as the lamps swing inwards for maintenance.

Tragically, on February 27, 1958, a plane travelling from the Isle of Man to Manchester crashed into Winter Hill several hundred yards away from the mast. Thirty-five people died and seven were injured.

How tall is the transmitter?

The transmitter is in a remote location on Winter HillThe transmitter is in a remote location on Winter Hill
The transmitter is in a remote location on Winter Hill
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The original mast was replaced in 1966 and its main structure is 309.48 metres (1,015.4 ft) tall, with a diameter of 2.75 metres (9.0 ft).

It is one of the tallest structures in the United Kingdom,

The mast is one of the tallest structures in the UKThe mast is one of the tallest structures in the UK
The mast is one of the tallest structures in the UK
Related topics:ChorleyPrestonSouth RibbleLeylandGreater ManchesterBoltonNorth West