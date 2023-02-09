Windrush: Question Time event to get Lancashire communities the help they need

When and who?

Organised by Preston Windrush Generation Descendants UK, the event will take place on March 3 at Jalgo's Sports and Social Club in Rose Street and will feature a panel of speakers including Sir Mark Hendrick MP, Clive Grunshaw the ex police and crime commissioner, Anthony Brown from Windrush Defenders Legal, Sibon Phiri from United Legal Access, Members from the Police Equality and Diversity Team as well as members from The Windrush National Organisation.

It is also hoped that the Home Office Windrush Compensation scheme Team will be there.

Empire Windrush arrives at Tilbury Docks in London

What's it about?

The event is designed to help the Windrush generation and their decendants from across Lancashire speak to people regarding things that matter to them. But it is not limited to Caribbean communities, and infact, could be helpful to people from other Commonwealth countries.

Issues to be discussed include the Windrush compensation scheme, status, racism, bullying and workplace issues.

Glenda Andrew BEM

Why?

Glenda Andrew of Preston Windrush Generation Descendants UK said: "There's been lots of information circling around the UK in the last six weeks (about the compensation scheme), but nothing has been done in Preston or Lancashire.

"This is about raising awareness, making sure people know what help is available, and helping them get it."

She added: "It's not just about the Caribbean community either, it's about people from all over the Commonwealth.

"If your parents came over pre-1972, come to the meeting. You might not think you're affected or eligible, but you might be.”

How will it work?

When people come to the event they will be given one or multiple sheets to write their question to anyone on the panel.

If someone wants to ask a question, but can't attend, a question sheet will be emailed out. The team are also hoping to live-stream the event.

Compensation

If someone has a question about a compensation claim, they can pick up an application form and make an appointment for one of the group's advocates to go to their house to help them fill it in, they will not be going through the process alone.

This is the same with checking on their status.

Get in touch