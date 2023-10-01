Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sponsored by esteemed businesses including Balfour Beatty, the Baxter Group, Glasdon Group Ltd. Lancaster Skills Hub, Parkinsons, Hillhouse Enterprise Zone, Arcadis, Boost, Partychest and the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire and organised by Wyre Council, this year’s awards are set to be a celebration of successful local businesses excelling in their industries and contributing to the growth of Wyre’s economy.

Some of the categories and finalists include:

Boost Growth Business of the Year

Blackpool Skip Hire Limited.

Diddy Dreams.

Sid Hill Transport.

The Marketing Expert.

Business Person of the Year

Diddy Dreams.

Garage Solutions Ltd.

Sid Hill Transport.

Unique Homecare Services.

Chamber Low-Carbon Climate Action Award

DES Energy Ltd.

Fold House park Ltd.

Fox Brothers Group Ltd.

RKMS Group.

Community & Charity Organisation of the Year

Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs.

HelpPKE Community Interest Company Ltd.

Wyre and Fylde Community Defibrillators Fundraising Group.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Bernie Atherton Carpets.

Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Coastal Child and Adult Therapeutic Service Limited.

The Bellflower.

Food & Drink Business of the Year

Pudalicious.

The Bellflower.

The Puddled Duck (Elks Hospitality LTD).

The Wok Box (Fleetwood) Limited t/a The Wok Box.

Councillor Peter Le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Planning Policy at Wyre Council said: “It is incredibly exciting to announce the successful shortlisted businesses for the 2023 Wyre Business Awards. We’ve received more submissions than ever, almost 150 entries overall which is fantastic and a testament to the sheer amount of successful businesses we have in Wyre.

“The countdown now begins for the awards ceremony and I congratulate all of our finalists on making it this far. I would like to wish all of these remarkable businesses the very best of luck.”