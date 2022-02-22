Chorley market 750k refurb investment could be finished by Easter
Work is currently underway on the refurbishment of Chorley Markets which was previously put on ice over Christmas.
A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: "Work is currently underway to relocate the Original Watch Stall to the recently vacated units 15 & 16 (opposite TUI).
"Once that’s done (probably early March) then work can start on the seating area and the existing food/drink traders’ units."
Welcoming the investment, Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: "We have a budget allocated to this next phase of work, which is part of the £750k investment into the markets which has also included redecoration, new facias, new entrances and extensive renovation work to the award winning toilets, which have happened over the last year and the market is looking fantastic.
“The further development of the seating area within Chorley’s covered market will continue in early 2022.The planned improvements to the market will support the town centre economy, reflecting the changes in visitor behaviour giving them more reason to visit the town centre.”
The spokesperson for the council added: "We’re aiming for Easter completion but that’s all subject to contractor ability, supplies etc."