Super League champions Wigan Warriors paid their usual festive visit to the Ribblesdale Ward of the Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston.

The Cherry and Whites, the world’s most successful Rugby League club, have given their time to raise spirits on the ward since 2017 – barring the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit was arranged by one of Rosemere and Ribblesdale's long-term supporters Helen Duchamp, formerly of Bamber Bridge, and now of Grenoble, where she lives with husband Phillipe and their three children.

Helen's mum, Jill Brakewell, spent time as a Ribblesdale patient before sadly dying of leukaemia in November 2015.

The Warriors players gave out Christmas gifts sourced from local companies

She was known for her love of Christmas, and Helen has since looked to spread the festive feeling amongst patients, their families and staff as her legacy.

She was known for her love of Christmas, and Helen has since looked to spread the festive feeling amongst patients, their families and staff as her legacy.

The Warriors players – captain Liam Farrell, Harry Smith, new signing Kruise Leeming and Brad O'Neill - gave out Christmas gifts sourced from local companies, including chocolates and toiletries, along with mince pies and other festive treats.

The visit was arranged by one of Rosemere and Ribblesdale's long-term supporters Helen Duchamp

Helen would like to thank the Warriors - who also spent time on the Children’s Ward and Children’s Clinic - for making the visit possible, as well as the companies who supplied gifts for Ribblesdale Ward patients: Beeches Chocolates, Morrisons of Leyland, Gee Tees of Bamber Bridge, Royal Sanders, Lolipops of Bamber Bridge and Talk of the Town, Bamber Bridge.

Annette Clancy, Sister/Charge Nurse on Ribblesdale Ward, said: "Thanks again to Wigan Warriors for taking the time out to visit the ward and the hospital, it really does lift the spirits of the patients, and the staff.

"The patients really appreciate it, and it does make a big difference to them, especially at this time of year."

Wigan captain Liam Farrell said it is "very pleasing to see the smiles it puts on people's faces."

"Any time we can get down, we will do," he added.

"The staff work so hard, day in, day out, and for us to come down and help out, it hopefully gives them and the patients a lift.

"We spoke to a few of the patients who said they may get to go home for Christmas, which is great to hear."

Helen's father Mick Brakewell was delighted to help play Santa again.

He said: "This year has been hard for a lot of people, but everyone has been so generous again, those who supplied presents, and Wigan Warriors again for giving their time.

"It goes down a treat with patients and staff, everyone is buzzing to see the lads.