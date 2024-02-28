Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jackie Gallimore has been on a fundraising mission which has included many climbs to honour her late husband Howard.

Howard was also a member of Clitheroe Bike Club and following his passing, his friends at the club decided to take part in a memorial bike ride for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To commemorate her husband, Jackie decided to embark on the Dales 30 Challenge last year which saw her climb 30 hills and peaks in the Yorkshire and Cumbrian Dales

Clitheroe Bike Club on a memorial bike ride for Howard.

When Jackie had raised over £15K, Howard’s name was added to a leaf on the Tree of Hope in The Christie Garden on 18th Nov 2022.

In May 2019, Jackie and Howard from Whalley, Lancashire received the devastating news Howard was diagnosed with a rare and complicated form of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

Given a grim prognosis with very little hope of a cure, Howard opted out of intensive chemotherapy at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple didn’t let the news get them down however, as they went on many trips across the country with family, especially with their one-year-old granddaughter, Dot.

In August that year, despite the odds, Howard’s condition remained stable, so they turned to The Christie hospital in Manchester.

Jackie and friends at the Tree of Hope.

It was at their haematology department, where specialists fought for Howard to receive a new drug still unlicensed in the UK.

This marked a turning point as, within days of starting the treatment, Howard’s symptoms disappeared, and Howard was able to rekindle his past passion for cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard continued cycling even through the challenges of lockdown in March 2020, opting to use a turbo trainer on their patio.

Jackie said: “When lockdown was eased, we went to our caravan near Appletreewick in the Yorkshire Dales, which became our haven.

Howard and Jackie on a walk in the Dales.

“We were able to see friends and family there, enjoying the outdoors, BBQs and some amazing sunsets.

“Howard’s drug Gilteritinib - those three little pills each day - kept him going for 15 months until the leukaemia cells again began to multiply, which we always knew they would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said goodbye to Howard in December 2020, but I have memories that I would not have had if it weren’t for The Christie – they gave us so much extra time which Howard enjoyed to the full.”

Jackie continued with her fundraising and, with unwavering support from friends and members of the Clitheroe Mountaineering Club, she completed her 30th climb on September 11th, 2023.

She celebrated with a second ascent of Pen y Ghent on 17th September accompanied by 23 friends and her daughter Emily and boyfriend Anthony commemorating Howard’s spirit and resilience.

Jackie at the summit of Pen Y Gent.

Jackie’s remarkable efforts have raised over £23K for The Christie Charity to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I will forever be indebted to the staff at The Christie haematology department.

“It is my wish to continue raising and donating money directly to The Christie Charity to support the work the hospital does in researching and finding new treatments, like Gilteritinib to fight Leukaemia.”

Laura Hulme, Philanthropy Manager at The Christie Charity said: “We are incrediblygrateful to Jackie and her family for their support of The Christie Charity.