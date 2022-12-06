Black and white portraits have been taken of stars including Ricky Gervais and Stephen Mangan to highlight a campaign to combat loneliness. The pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Ray Burmiston, also capture Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, musician Craig David, actress Sarah Gordy, fitness coach Joe Wicks, presenter AJ Odudu and GMB's Ben Shephard. 1 Million Minutes, which launched in 2016, is running again throughout December with the aim of encouraging Good Morning Britain (GMB) viewers to pledge their time to charities that tackle loneliness.Blackpool Tower will also be lit up in blue and orange - the colours of the 1 Million Minutes logo - on Friday.

To emphasise this work, celebrities have discussed loneliness they have faced and what they do to feel less lonely. Comedian Gervais said humans are "social animals and need connection with others to feel well". The 61-year-old, best known for The Office and After Life, added: "Loneliness can cause physical and mental health issues." Green Wing and The Split actor Mangan, 54, also shared his thoughts, saying: "Everyone feels low at some point. You are never alone."

AJ Odudu

Both Shephard, 47, and Wicks, 37, said they reach out to family when loneliness hits them during their life. Shephard said: "My fear of loneliness is what drives me to constantly surround myself with friends and family. "I'm lucky though, not everyone has that option." Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, said: "Sometimes you can be surrounded by people, yet feel lonelier than ever. "When I feel alone I always call my brother."

AJ Odudu, whose portrait has also been taken, is from Lancashire – she was born in Blackburn. Her parents are Nigerian and she is one of eight children. Odudu attended St Bede's RC High School and St Mary's College in Blackburn. She said: “One of the surprising things about loneliness is that some of the most sociable people you know can be affected by it.”

The portraits will be part of a travelling digital gallery which kicks off at Westfield London in White City on Monday and ends on The Promenade in Blackpool on Friday.

Ricky Gervais

Stephen Mangan

Joe Wicks

Sarah Gordy

