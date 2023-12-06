Why did the power tools go fishing?

They heard there were some “reel-y” tough projects at the lake! SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK recently donated an array of power tools to the Pendle Burnley and District Angling Association to help maintain local waterways for the public and its members to enjoy.

Local employer, SUEZ, recently undertook a health and safety review of petrol-powered tools used to maintain green spaces at its sites in the Pendle area and decided that it was time to replace the petrol-powered tools with electric alternatives.

This left the question of what to do with the leftover tools - at SUEZ, we always aim to reuse and recycle – and one of our colleagues reached out to his peers at the local Angling Association to give the equipment a meaningful second life.

The Pendle Burnley and District Angling Association welcomed the fin-tastic donation with open arms. The association, responsible for the upkeep of five fishing lakes, three river stretches, and eight fishing platforms across Burnley and Colne, found the tools to be a significant help.

Members of the Burnley and Pendle District Angling Association with their new donated equipment. Photo: SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Simon Leigh, Chairman of the Pendle Burnley and District Angling Association said: “We are very pleased with the donated tools from SUEZ, which will make a massive difference in helping us stay on top of the maintenance of the sites run by the Club, keeping the lakes and rivers safe for all users and members of the public.

"The new tools will also help us keep costs down as we won’t need to pay for new equipment and also keep membership rates affordable. We know how important fishing is as a release for our members, and the club is open to all ages from juniors to pensioners, catering to all types of anglers.”

Highlighting the mental wellness aspect of fishing, Simon added: "As a former soldier, I and many veterans find fishing a fantastic outlet from everyday challenges, and I am sure many residents would also enjoy the sport as a fantastic escape," he said.

