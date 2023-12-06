Why did the power tools go fishing?
Local employer, SUEZ, recently undertook a health and safety review of petrol-powered tools used to maintain green spaces at its sites in the Pendle area and decided that it was time to replace the petrol-powered tools with electric alternatives.
This left the question of what to do with the leftover tools - at SUEZ, we always aim to reuse and recycle – and one of our colleagues reached out to his peers at the local Angling Association to give the equipment a meaningful second life.
The Pendle Burnley and District Angling Association welcomed the fin-tastic donation with open arms. The association, responsible for the upkeep of five fishing lakes, three river stretches, and eight fishing platforms across Burnley and Colne, found the tools to be a significant help.
Simon Leigh, Chairman of the Pendle Burnley and District Angling Association said: “We are very pleased with the donated tools from SUEZ, which will make a massive difference in helping us stay on top of the maintenance of the sites run by the Club, keeping the lakes and rivers safe for all users and members of the public.
"The new tools will also help us keep costs down as we won’t need to pay for new equipment and also keep membership rates affordable. We know how important fishing is as a release for our members, and the club is open to all ages from juniors to pensioners, catering to all types of anglers.”
Highlighting the mental wellness aspect of fishing, Simon added: "As a former soldier, I and many veterans find fishing a fantastic outlet from everyday challenges, and I am sure many residents would also enjoy the sport as a fantastic escape," he said.
Simon Brown, Health and Safety Advisor at SUEZ, who had arranged the donation of the power tools, said: “It would have been a shame to have disposed of some excellent equipment, and I’m glad the tools will be put to good use in looking after the local environment and natural beauty spots for the benefit of the public and the Club’s members.”