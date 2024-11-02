The latest episode of a popular BBC sitcom is taking place in a Lancashire seaside town next week.

Alma’s Not Normal is a BBC2 sitcom following the eponymous wild-child Alma Nuttall, from Bolton and her family of eccentric, unruly women.

Written by and starring Sophie Willan in the lead, the show is now in its second series and holds many TV awards to it’s name, including a BAFTA and RTA.

In the latest episode of Alma’s Not Normal, airing on Monday, November 4, Alma, her mum Lin (played by Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran) and grandma Joan (played by Bridgerton’s Lorraine Ashbourne) head up to Blackpool and that’s not the show’s only Lancashire link.

In this Alma's Not Normal scene, Alma (Sophie Willan), is pictured with Richard (Craig Parkinson). Credit: BBC/Expectation TV/Vishal Sharma | BBC/Expectation TV/Vishal Sharma

What is the show doing in Blackpool?

The Alma’s Not Normal characters all take a trip to the seaside town as part of grandma Joan’s bucket list wish.

The episode information reads: “Joan has more shocking news and it’s not easy for anyone. As she struggles to come to terms with her life and unachieved dreams, she writes a bucket list and demands Alma and Lin help her to complete it. Before long, three generations of Nuttall women are heading on a nostalgic jolly to Blackpool, constantly laughing and causing chaos. When Alma takes Joan to watch her perform live comedy, Joan is incredibly moved by the performance and the reference to her on stage. Will the experience finally make her proud of and accept her rebellious life choices?”

Does the show have any other Lancashire links?

Yes! Starring in Alma’s Not Normal is Blackpool born actor Craig Parkinson who plays Alma’s dad in the latest series of the show.

Blackburn born and Chorley raised Steve Pemberton also has a role in series two, playing Uncle Dickie whilst Accrington actress Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Aunty Ange and Chorley based Dave Spikey plays the drama teacher Ian.

Preston actress Tupele Dorgu also had a role in series one of the show but has not returned for series two, which premiered earlier this month.